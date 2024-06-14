Amber Portwood’s fiancé, Gary Wayt, has been found after she reported him missing.

On Friday, June 14, Bryson City Police Department updated their missing persons Facebook post about Wayt to confirm he “has been located.” No further updates were given, and the case has been closed.

Bryson City Police Department confirmed via Facebook on Tuesday, June 11, that Wayt, 39, was last seen two days earlier in Bryson City, North Carolina.

“[Amber] has been trying to locate him and went to the police,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She doesn’t know where he is. She hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family.”

The couple were visiting North Carolina for a family wedding in the area. “They were spending several days in the Smoky Mountains,” an insider revealed. “On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional. Gary left in the car without her, and in the process, he left his cell phone behind.”

The source added that Portwood, 34, had been “beside herself and worried about him” ever since their talk.

“He should have been home by now if he was driving [back] home to Indiana. It doesn’t appear he has been to their house in Indiana,” the insider said. “Amber is distraught. She has friends helping to locate him.”

Days before Wayt went missing, Us broke the news that he and Portwood are engaged, with a source telling Us the proposal took place “within the last two weeks” and she was “really, really happy” about taking the next step in their relationship.

The insider noted that the pair were hoping to avoid future issues by building a strong foundation ahead of their wedding. “They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything,” the source revealed. “They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

Us exclusively reported in January that Portwood and Wayt were seeing each other after meeting on a dating app four months earlier. “They are taking their time getting to know each other, but it’s getting serious,” an insider said at the time.

Unlike Portwood’s exes, Wayt had never watched Teen Mom before striking up a romance with her, which allowed them to connect in a more organic way.

“All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” the source continued. “This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”