Their little one has arrived! Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Oscar winner, 83, told Us on Thursday, June 15, that the couple had become parents to a baby boy. “Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son named Roman Pacino,” the rep said.

The Scarface star’s rep confirmed Alfallah’s pregnancy in May. The couple were first linked in April 2022 when they were spotted leaving Felix Trattoria together in Venice, California.

Earlier this year, Alfallah, 29 shared a rare glimpse of The Godfather actor via Instagram while attending the Gagosian art gallery with the Oscar Winner in New York City.

“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator,” Alfallah wrote in April alongside an image of her and Pacino at the gallery. “Go check it out!”

While the arrival of their newborn marks the film producer’s first time as a mother, the Devil’s Advocate star is already the proud parent of three other children. He welcomed daughter Julie Marie in 1989 with acting coach Jan Tarrant. Twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo, arrived in 2001. The former couple dated for five years before calling it quits in 2003.

Two decades after their split, D’Angelo, 71, offered a glimpse into how she and Pacino met. “We were on the same plane going from Los Angeles to New York. He was seated in front of me, he said, ‘Come up and sit beside me,’ and by the time the plane landed, it was on,” she recalled in an Instagram video in May. “In 1997, he looked me in the eye and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children,’ and although I’d avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love and I was 100 percent in.”

Although the Streetcar Named Desire star said that their romance “got complicated,” she noted that “the power of our love for our children was the basis for resolving our conflicts and creating a new history as coparents.”

Despite his busy career, Pacino has remained committed to being present for his little ones over the years. He spoke candidly during a 2014 interview with The New Yorker about the importance of being involved in his children’s lives given his own upbringing.

“Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” he told the outlet. “I wanted to be there. I have three children,” he explained. “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

His daughter Julie, for her part, said in an August 2011 interview with the New York Post that she never felt the effects of her father’s success growing up due to her mother’s ability to keep her grounded.

“I was always raised with perspective, and my mom always kept me in check and made sure that I never felt entitled or that I deserved anything because of something that my father did,” she explained at the time.