Baby on board! Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child, his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Pacino’s rep confirms to Us Weekly that the actor, 83, will soon be a father again. TMZ was first to break the news, reporting that Alfallah, 29, is eight months pregnant.

Alfallah has been linked to the Oscar winner since April 2022 after the pair were spotted leaving Felix Restaurant together in Venice, California. Earlier this year, she shared a rare glimpse of Pacino via Instagram while attending the Gagosian art gallery with her beau in New York City.

The Scarface actor became a first-time father in 1989, welcoming daughter Julie Marie with acting coach Jan Tarrant. He is also the father of twins Anton and Olivia, born in 2001, with ex Beverly D’Angelo. The former couple dated from 1997 to 2003.

During a 2014 interview with The New Yorker, Pacino spoke candidly about fatherhood and wanting to be present for his children — unlike his own father. “Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” he told the outlet. “I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Before sparking his romance with Alfallah — who reportedly dated Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018 — the Godfather star was in a 10-year relationship with Argentine actress Lucila Polak. The twosome called it quits in 2018.

News of Pacino’s expanding family comes weeks after his longtime pal Robert De Niro announced on May 8 that he secretly welcomed his seventh child. The 79-year-old actor later asserted to Page Six that the little one’s arrival wasn’t a surprise.

“How you could not plan that kind of thing?” the About My Father actor said on May 9.

De Niro shares son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. The Intern star adopted Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship, Drena, 51, before the couple’s 1988 divorce. He went on to welcome twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith, as well as son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

The New York native’s latest bundle of joy — a baby girl named Gia Virginia — is his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Shortly after welcoming their daughter, the pair turned heads at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the red carpet premiere of his upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. Chen dazzled in a shimmering strapless gown, while her date looked dapper in a suit.