Weeks after Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen confirmed they secretly welcomed their first child together, they had a special date night at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The Goodfellas actor, 79, sweetly held hands with his partner at the Saturday, May 20, red carpet premiere of his upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. De Niro looked dapper in a black suit as Chen dazzled in a strapless gown.

The pair’s Cannes appearance marks the twosome’s first big event since news broke of their daughter Gia’s arrival. (The duo have been dating since 2021.)

During an interview for his About My Father movie, an ET Canada reporter asked De Niro about his “six kids” on May 8. The legendary actor corrected the journalist, replying: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

De Niro first became a father in 1976, welcoming son Raphael, now 46, with then-wife Diahnne Abbott. The Meet the Parents star also adopted Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship, Drena, who is now 51. De Niro later welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, now 27, with ex Toukie Smith, as well as son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

“I love my children, just being with them,” De Niro previously gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in April 2019 of fatherhood. “It’s not easy. Sometimes it’s fun and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them! … When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good.”

De Niro later revealed more details about his seventh child’s arrival during a sit-down with Gayle King.

“I [asked him], ‘Did you want a baby?’ He goes, ‘Yes. This baby is planned,’” King, 68, said during the May 11 episode of CBS Mornings. “They both wanted this baby, they’re over the moon. She was brought here by love, so he is very psyched and very excited about it.”

The TV journalist had asked De Niro if she could “break the news” of the little one’s name and sex. The Meet the Fockers actor, who is notably private about his love life, ultimately agreed. King debuted the first photo of Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, who weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces upon her April 6 birth.

“How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that’s Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl,” King added during the broadcast.

The Taxi Driver actor is also a grandfather of four. Daughter Drena gave birth to son Leo, now 19, in 2005, several years before her brother Raphael welcomed his three kids with ex-wife Claudine DeMatos.

Scroll below to see more photos of the couple from Cannes: