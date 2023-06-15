The good father. Oscar winner Al Pacino takes his role as a dad seriously.

During a September 2014 interview with The New Yorker, the Scent of a Woman star opened up about wanting to be present in his children’s lives — unlike his own father.

“Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” he told the outlet at the time. “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So, that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Pacino became a dad in 1989, welcoming daughter Julie Marie with acting coach Jan Tarrant. The New York native’s firstborn has followed in his footsteps, pursuing a career in the film industry. During an August 2011 interview with the New York Post, Julie recalled how her mother kept her grounded despite having a famous father.

“I was always raised with perspective, and my mom always kept me in check and made sure that I never felt entitled or that I deserved anything because of something that my father did,” she told the outlet at the time.

Julie gained two siblings in 2001 when the Scarface actor welcomed twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose, with actress Beverly D’Angelo, with whom he was in a relationship from 1997 until 2003.

In a May 2023 Instagram video, D’Angelo dished on how she and Pacino met. “We were on the same plane going from Los Angeles to New York. He was seated in front of me, he said, ‘Come up and sit beside me,’ and by the time the plane landed, it was on,” she recalled.

The Streetcar Named Desire star continued: “In 1997, he looked me in the eye and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children,’ and although I’d avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love and I was 100 percent in.”

Although D’Angelo said that their relationship “got complicated,” she noted that “the power of our love for our children was the basis for resolving our conflicts and creating a new history as coparents.”

After raising three children into adults, Us Weekly confirmed in May 2023 that Pacino is expecting his fourth child, his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The expectant parents have been linked since April 2022 when they were spotted leaving Felix Restaurant together in Venice, California. One month after their pregnancy announcement, a rep for Pacino confirmed to Us that the pair had welcomed a baby boy named Roman Pacino.

Keep scrolling to meet all of Pacino’s children: