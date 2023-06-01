From Godfather to father of four! Al Pacino made headlines when revealing that he and girlfriend Noor Alfallah were expecting their first child together. He was 83 years old at the time.

The Scarface star’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2023 that Alfallah was eight months pregnant with the couple’s baby — Pacino’s fourth overall. (The Devil’s Advocate actor shares daughter Julie Marie, born in 1989, with Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose, born in 2001, with Beverly D’Angelo.)

While Pacino and Alfallah have a notable age difference — the duo are 54 years apart — both parties have been in high-profile age gap relationships in the past. Prior to sparking romance rumors in April 2022 while stepping out together at a Los Angeles restaurant, the Godfather actor was linked to numerous actresses over his decades in the film industry, including ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan, whom he dated from 2018 to 2020. However, it was actually the pair’s age difference that ultimately drove the Israeli star to call it quits.

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” Dohan told Israel’s LaIsha magazine in 2020. “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

Alfallah, for her part, has been linked to Mick Jagger — who is 51 years her senior — as well as billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and Clint Eastwood, though she denied ever dating the Escape From Alcatraz star.

Pacino and Alfallah, however, went public with their romance in April 2023 — one year after their cozy dinner date at L.A.’s Felix Trattoria — when the film producer shared a rare photo with the Irishman actor via Instagram.

“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator,” Alfallah wrote at the time, alongside an image of her and Pacino at the gallery. “Go check it out!”

In addition to their romance, the Oscar winner and Alfallah have also collaborated professionally. In September 2022, a new Pacino film — Billy Knight — was announced, where the Scent of a Woman actor will star alongside Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton and Space Force actress Diana Silvers. Alfallah is set to executive produce the picture.

Keep scrolling to see Pacino and Alfallah’s relationship timeline: