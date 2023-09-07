Al Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, filed for sole physical custody of their son, Roman, just three months after giving birth.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Alfallah, 29, asked for full physical custody of Roman with “reasonable visitation” for Pacino, 83. In her Wednesday, September 6, filing, she agreed to give Pacino joint legal custody of the baby, which would allow the Oscar winner to have input in major decisions involving schooling, medical treatment and religion.

Alfallah also filed a “voluntary declaration of parentage” that was signed six days after Roman’s June arrival and confirms Pacino as the biological father of the baby. Her filing further requested that Pacino pay for any legal fees associated with the court case.

While some reports claimed the couple split, Pacino’s rep told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 7, that the speculation is not accurate. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” the rep said. “They are still together.”

Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022 after they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Venice, California. Earlier this year, Alfallah gave her Instagram followers a rare glimpse of Pacino when she shared a snap of them visiting the Gagosian art gallery in New York City. In May, Pacino’s rep confirmed that the duo were expecting their first baby together.

Pacino became a father for the first time in 1989 when he welcomed daughter Julie Marie, now 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo. The former couple dated from 1997 to 2003.

While Pacino’s career has kept him very busy over the years, he’s spoken candidly about how he wants to be present for his children. “Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” he told The New Yorker in 2014, nearly a decade before welcoming Roman. “I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So, that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Before Pacino began dating Alfallah, he was in a long-term relationship with ​​Argentine actress Lucila Polak. The twosome dated from 2008 to 2018.

Alfallah, for her part, reportedly dated Mick Jagger in 2017.