It’s all Gucci! Al Pacino addressed girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy — and expressed his excitement over the twosome welcoming their first child together.

“It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time,” Pacino, 83, told the Daily Mail in a video published on Tuesday, June 6, adding that he didn’t know the sex of his little one quite yet.

The Godfather star’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly last week that Alfallah, 29, is eight months pregnant with the couple’s baby — Pacino’s fourth overall. The Oscar winner already shares daughter Julie Marie, born in 1989, with Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose, born in 2001, with Beverly D’Angelo.

While the actor typically keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, he previously opened up about the joys of fatherhood — and the importance of staying healthy while expanding his brood — in an interview with The Mirror after welcoming his twins.

“Fourteen hours filming a day is nothing compared to this,” the New York native joked to the outlet in 2002 about being a dad to two newborn. “Family is a major part of my life now. There’s a sense of being at home and a feeling of belonging which I’ve never had before. But you gotta be in shape, man! I go out to dinner and I’m talking to a very interesting person and I’m falling asleep!”

Pacino isn’t the only cast member of The Godfather franchise who is expanding their family. Robert De Niro, for his part, recently shared his own baby news, revealing last month that he and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed daughter Gia in April.

“It feels great,” the Meet the Parents actor, 79, said on the Thursday, June 1, episode of the Today show when asked how fatherhood feels “at this age and stage” of life. “I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual.”

De Niro went on to say that it’s “amazing” he and his former costar are both welcoming new children around the same time. “I’m very happy about it,” he added before showing off a Today show onesie from host Hoda Kotb.

Gia is De Niro and Chen’s first child together, but the Taxi Driver star is also dad to six other kids. He shares son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott and adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51, from a previous relationship. In 1995, the New York native and then-girlfriend Toukie Smith welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, now 27. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower, from whom he split in 2018.

Pacino, for his part, first went public with his romance with Alfallah in April 2023 — one year after being spotted on a cozy dinner date at L.A.’s Felix Trattoria — when the film producer shared a rare photo with the Scarface actor via Instagram.

“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator,” she wrote at the time, alongside an image of her and Pacino at the gallery. “Go check it out!”

In addition to their romance, the twosome also have also collaborated professionally: Alfallah is the executive producer on Pacino’s upcoming film Billy Knight.