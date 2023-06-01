Senior dads unite! Robert De Niro shared his best wishes for friend Al Pacino, who is currently expecting his fourth child.

“Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me,” the Goodfellas actor, 79, said during a Thursday, June 1, interview on the Today show. “God bless him, very happy for him.”

While Pacino, 83, hasn’t welcomed a new baby just yet, his Godfather Part II costar was correct about his pal having some big news to share. Earlier this week, the Scent of a Woman star’s rep confirmed that Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting their first child together. TMZ reported on Tuesday, May 30, that Alfallah, 29, is eight months pregnant.

The Godfather actor first became a father in 1989 when he welcomed daughter Julie Marie, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant. He also shares twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated off and on from 1997 to 2003.

De Niro, for his part, recently shared his own baby news, revealing last month that he and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed daughter Gia in April.

“It feels great,” the Meet the Parents actor said on Thursday when Hoda Kotb asked him how fatherhood feels “at this age and stage” of life. “I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual.”

De Niro went on to say that it’s “amazing” he and Pacino are both welcoming new babies around the same time. “I’m very happy about it,” he added before showing off a Today show onesie from Kotb, 58.

Gia is De Niro and Chen’s first child together, but the New York City native has six other kids. The Raging Bull star shares son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. De Niro also adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51, from a previous relationship. In 1995, the Taxi Driver actor and then-girlfriend Toukie Smith welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, now 27. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower, from whom he split in 2018.

While some fans were surprised to hear that De Niro welcomed his seventh child a few months shy of his 80th birthday, the Jackie Brown actor said last month that Gia’s arrival was planned. “How you could not plan that kind of thing?” De Niro told Page Six in May.