North West is “spilling the tea” on social media — to her mom Kim Kardashian’s dismay.

In a livestream hosted on their shared TikTok account on Wednesday, October 18, the mother-daughter duo spoke to viewers while an episode of the family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians, could be heard in the background.

At one point, 10-year-old North admitted, “Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?”

Kim, 42, jokingly responded, “Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Timeline Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not have started dating until 2012, but the pair have a rich history. “I met him I think in 2002 or 2003,” Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest during Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, which aired in 2017. “He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was […]

After North asked whether she should “drop an album,” Kardashian threatened to end the livestream, telling her daughter, “I am going to get off this live right now because you are just saying way too much. I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.”

Kardashian’s oldest daughter has become known for her silly and creative TikTok videos, which have been a source of contention between Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West.

West, 46, has said he disagrees with North being able to use social media, while Kardashian believes it’s an important creative outlet for their daughter.

West and Kardashian share four children: North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple reached a settlement in November 2022.

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids These pictures are worth a thousand words — and then some! Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West added Mom and Dad to their résumés in 2013, they’ve been sharing adorable photos of their family. The KKW Beauty creator gave birth to their eldest daughter, North, in June 2013, followed by son Saint two years later. […]

Earlier that year, West took to Instagram to criticize Kardashian for allowing North to use TikTok.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the rapper wrote in a now-deleted February 2022 post.

In response, Kardashian defended her choice via Instagram Stories.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

In an interview with Time published in June, Kim recalled second-guessing a TikTok of herself and North which she later deleted.

Related: Kim Kardashian's Best Quotes About Motherhood Proud mom! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started growing their family in 2013, and the reality star has been gushing about her children ever since. The former couple, who began living separately in 2020 before she filed for divorce in February 2021, first welcomed their daughter North, followed by Saint in 2015 and Chicago three years later. […]

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh, no, we’re taking this down,’” she said of the clip, which featured the duo lip-synching to Ice Spice’s song “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2.”

Kardashian continued: “I saw on the internet [people were saying], ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But [North] loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

That same month, a source told Us Weekly that while West still disagrees with North being on social media, “he appreciates Kim being reasonable about certain content she posts.”

The source added: “Kanye has a really strong bond with North and even though he completely trusts her, he knows she’s still very young and can’t always make the best judgment call on what’s appropriate to share with the public and what’s not.”