‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman has become a grandmother.

Suleman, 49, who has given birth to 14 children including a set of octuplets in January 2009, marked her new chapter via social media in the late hours of Sunday, September 22.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, the California native, who welcomed the first surviving octuplets in history, posted a photo of her baby granddaughter’s tiny foot peeking out from behind a pink blanket.

“Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family!” Suleman captioned the sweet post. “Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24 🙏🏽❤️.”

Related: 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Family Photos Over the Years With 14 Kids Full house! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman has 14 kids, and the California native has been documenting their busy lives via social media. The former adult film star was already the mother of Ameerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Jonah, Joshua and Aidan when she gave birth to octuplets in January 2009 named Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah […]

Suleman’s Instagram post suggests that the child was born almost one month ago, on August 30.

Fans of Suleman, who made headlines in 2009 for giving birth to octuplets before embarking on an adult film career and starring in the pornographic film Octomom Home Alone, were quick to share their well wishes.

“You’re a Grammy! Congratulations,” one person commented on the post while another wrote, “Welcome to the club!! Congratulations.”

Prior to giving birth to her octuplets, named Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai, Suleman was already a mother to six children: Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Jonah, Joshua and Aidan.

While it is unclear which of Suleman’s children have now become a parent themself, Suleman took to Instagram on August 21 to reveal just how much her brood has grown since she originally rose to fame. The post celebrated the 21st birthday of her third-born child, Joshua.

Related: Bode Miller and More Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

In the Instagram comments of a July 13 post from Suleman that captured the mom celebrating her birthday with all of her children, Suleman also revealed that her eldest child, Elijah, was 23 years old, while her second eldest, Amerah, was 22 years old.

The octuplets, who were conceived via in vitro fertilization, are now 15 years old.

Suleman’s July 13 comments via Instagram also revealed that the family have remained tight-knit over the years. “We are all a very close family, and always there for one another…in spite of the oldest kids having their own lives, as they should,” Suleman wrote.

Related: Celebrity Parents Share Inspiring Quotes on Raising Kids With Autism Words of wisdom. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Jenny McCarthy and other celebrities haven’t shied away from speaking about the ups and downs of raising their autistic children. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed her and Roger Mathews’ son Greyson’s diagnosis in November 2018, which “caused a lot of tension” in her relationship with her now-ex-husband. […]

In August 2019, Suleman opened up about her son Aidan’s special needs, confirming he is autistic.

“This is my adolescent infant Aidan,” Suleman captioned an Instagram video on August 20 that year. “He is 14 years old, going on one in his head. Aidan is severely autistic and [needs] total care. He requires complete assistance in meeting all needs in activities of daily living. Aidan is non-verbal, requires feeding, changing (he is not potty trained), bathing, and one-to-one supervision, as he has no safety awareness and would walk aimlessly into traffic. I, his mother, am, and always have been, his ONLY care provider. This ‘job’ is my life (other than caring for 13 other children singlehandedly). My children are my LIFE.”

The video showed Aidan sitting outside while his mom called him her “baby” and her “angel” from behind the camera.