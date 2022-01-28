‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Celebrates 8 ‘Unique’ Children’s 13th Birthday

Teen time! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman rang in her octuplets’ 13th birthdays on Wednesday, January 26.

“Happy 13th birthday to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai!” the California native, 46, captioned a throwback Instagram photo of the little ones sitting on a couch. “You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known. Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic and loving, fearing, followers of God.”

The Octomom Home Alone star went on to write that her children love “to serve others, particularly those less fortunate, so boldly and confidently,” concluding, “You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you.”

Suleman, who gave birth to her eight children in 2009, is also the mother of six older children. She lives with her brood in a three-bedroom townhouse in California, she told The New York Times in December 2018.

The California State University Fullerton grad noted at the time that her kids are vegan, eat in shifts and take turns sleeping on the couch.

“My back is broken because of the last pregnancy,” Suleman went on to say, adding that years of running half-marathons worsened her injury. “I have irreparable sacral damage. And I have peripheral neuropathy. I haven’t felt my toes on my foot on the right side for many years, and my fingers are numb all the time every day. The pregnancy caused it.”

The former psychiatric technician talks to her kids about “everything,” she clarified, referencing her previous addiction to alcohol and Xanax, her time in rehab and her 2012 sex tape. “They know, they went through it with me. It’s a huge weight lifted off of all of them when I went back to who I was. We were struggling financially, but it was such a blessing to be able to be free from that. Those were chains.”

As for the octuplets’ sperm donor, she said, “Maybe the kids will meet him at 18.”

While celebrating their 12th birthdays last year, Suleman gushed via Instagram: “You make my heart full and have blessed our lives abundantly. I am honored to be your mother.”