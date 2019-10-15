



Olivia Wilde feels hazed by her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy , after the toddler woke her up in the middle of the night.

“Between 3 and 5 AM my daughter poured ice water on my pillow and then screamed at me for not knowing the plot of the movie Abominable,” the actress, 35, tweeted earlier this week. “Not sure when she joined a frat.”

Mindy Kaling wrote back, “Hahahahahhaa this is so funny.”

Wilde, who also shares 5-year-old son, Otis with her fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, makes sure she and the actor, 44, keep the romance alive while raising their two little ones.

“We prioritize date night,” the Emmy winner told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “We go out and have a lot of fun. We were both really social people when we met, and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week.”

The couple love “live entertainment,” so they often end up seeing a show or attending a concert.

Back at home, Wilde is intentional about teaching her daughter equality. “You have to check yourself,” the New York native explained to Us at the time. “Sometimes, because of the way we were all raised, you find yourself falling into the grooves of the old paradigm, and you say things like, ‘In that crown, you look like a princess,’ instead of a king or a queen. I caught myself doing that the other day. I really was ashamed. I thought … I’m perpetuating the patriarchy. I try to correct that by just encouraging her to be whoever she wants to be.”

The little one isn’t currently dreaming of following in her mom’s footsteps, though. Instead, she wants to be a doctor! That being said, Daisy hasn’t seen any of the O.C. alum’s projects. “I haven’t been in anything [she] could watch yet,” Wilde explained to Us in January.

The director and Sudeikis started dating in 2011 after Wilde split from her ex-husband, Prince Tao Ruspoli. The couple got engaged two years later.

