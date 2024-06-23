For Paris Hilton, nothing in this world compares to being a mom. The entrepreneur, 43, posted a cute tribute to her 7-month-old daughter, London, on Saturday, June 22.

Hilton shared a fun clip via Instagram where she sweetly kissed and played with her daughter. The tiny tot playfully touched her momma’s head and giggled.

“London, I’ve waited my whole life for you my beautiful baby girl,” Hilton wrote next to the video. “My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true🥰🥲You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer shares her baby girl with husband, Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021.

Reum, 43, and Hilton are also proud parents to son, Phoenix, 17 months. Both children were welcomed via surrogate.

She previously got candid about becoming a mother, telling Us Weekly last August that having children has always been her goal.

Related: Paris Hilton’s Best Quotes About Motherhood After Son's Birth Paris Hilton has gushed about getting the chance to be a mother following the secret arrival of her and Carter Reum’s children, son Phoenix and daughter London. In January 2023, Hilton announced via social media that she and the venture capitalist welcomed their first child together. (Reum also shares a daughter with ex Laura Bellizzi.) […]

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” the heiress said. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

Hilton shared the first photo of London in April, showing herself sitting with her daughter in a grassy field.

“I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her,” Hilton captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖.”

Hilton’s next gig will be reviving her hit 2000s reality show The Simple Life.

She famously starred on the series with pal Nicole Richie back in the day, and is currently gearing up to bring it back to the small screen.

Related: The Highs and Lows of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s Friendship From the bright lights of Hollywood to the quiet fields of Arkansas, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s friendship is anything but simple. Ever since childhood, Paris, 43, and Nicole, 42, have had a close bond as they attended school together and grew up in the same affluent Los Angeles neighborhood. While their parents found success […]

Hilton and Richie, 42, shared in a joint Instagram post on May 13, announcing that the reboot will be coming soon to Peacock. The OG Simple Life aired on Fox from 2003 until 2007 and showed the besties attempting to work blue-collar jobs.

“I’m so excited to do this with Nicole,” she shared with Us about the project on June 4. “We have been best friends since we were 2 years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her. What we created together is so special and this is just going to be so iconic. I am so excited to do this for all the fans.”