For Paris Hilton, nothing in this world compares to being a mom. The entrepreneur, 43, posted a cute tribute to her 7-month-old daughter, London, on Saturday, June 22.
Hilton shared a fun clip via Instagram where she sweetly kissed and played with her daughter. The tiny tot playfully touched her momma’s head and giggled.
“London, I’ve waited my whole life for you my beautiful baby girl,” Hilton wrote next to the video. “My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true🥰🥲You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel.”
The “Stars Are Blind” singer shares her baby girl with husband, Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021.
Reum, 43, and Hilton are also proud parents to son, Phoenix, 17 months. Both children were welcomed via surrogate.
She previously got candid about becoming a mother, telling Us Weekly last August that having children has always been her goal.
“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” the heiress said. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”
Hilton shared the first photo of London in April, showing herself sitting with her daughter in a grassy field.
“I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her,” Hilton captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖.”
Hilton’s next gig will be reviving her hit 2000s reality show The Simple Life.
Deal of the DaySnag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal
She famously starred on the series with pal Nicole Richie back in the day, and is currently gearing up to bring it back to the small screen.
Hilton and Richie, 42, shared in a joint Instagram post on May 13, announcing that the reboot will be coming soon to Peacock. The OG Simple Life aired on Fox from 2003 until 2007 and showed the besties attempting to work blue-collar jobs.
“I’m so excited to do this with Nicole,” she shared with Us about the project on June 4. “We have been best friends since we were 2 years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her. What we created together is so special and this is just going to be so iconic. I am so excited to do this for all the fans.”