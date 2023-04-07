A future star! Patti Murin gave birth to her second child with husband Colin Donnell on Sunday, April 2.

“Welcome to our sweet, sweet Lorelai Grace Donnell,” the Frozen star, 42, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 7. “She was born April 2nd, and was welcomed so lovingly by her big sister Cecily. We are over the moon, feeling great and we also nap a lot. Love love love.”

Murin and Donnell, 40, took to social media in October 2022 to announce that they were expecting baby No. 2.

“Oops we did it again 🤷🏼‍♀️Baby Girl Donnell, coming April 2023!” the Broadway actress shared via Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the couple and their 2-year-old daughter, Cecily.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Arrow star, for his part, shared an equally exciting message at the time, saying, “So excited about what’s coming for our family ❤️ @pattimurin.”

Murin and Donnell welcomed their daughter Cecily in July 2020 after suffering a miscarriage three years prior. The New York native almost turned down her role of Anna in the Broadway production of Disney’s Frozen during that time period.

“They had asked me to come back in for a mix and match and I had a miscarriage four days before, so I said ‘No,’” Murin explained to Us Weekly in May 2018. “I knew by saying no it could absolutely let Frozen go from my life forever but I wasn’t in a place to go. I was sort of in a mindset of starting a family and was like, whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. That’s that.”

In October 2020, Murin revealed that Cecily had to have open heart surgery at 10 weeks old to “repair a rather large hole,” however, her daughter is doing “so, so well now.”

“She’s a real life, true superhero,” the actress captioned an Instagram slideshow with pictures of the little girl. “Almost six weeks ago, at just 10 weeks old, Cecily had open heart surgery to repair a rather large hole that she was born with. A lot of babies are born with this condition, but the majority of them close up on their own. We found out about this when I was 22 weeks pregnant, so we’d known for a while that this was inevitable. But no matter how much you prepare mentally, watching your impossibly tiny new daughter go through an incredibly serious and invasive surgery is gut wrenching at best.”

Although the couple met through mutual friends years prior, they did not start dating until costarring in a production of Love’s Labour’s Lost in 2013. The duo got engaged later that same year and tied the knot in June 2015.

Previously, Murin was married to her Xanadu costar Curtis Holbrook from 2009 to 2012. Donnell, for his part, was linked to actress Zelda Williams.