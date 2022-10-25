A new bundle of joy! Patti Murin is pregnant with her and husband Colin Donnell’s second child.

“Oops we did it again 🤷🏼‍♀️ Baby Girl Donnell, coming April 2024!,” the Broadway actress, 42, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 25, sharing a sweet snap of the couple with their 2-year-old daughter, Cecily.

Donnell, 40, shared an excited statement of his own on the same day, gushing, “So excited about what’s coming for our family ❤️ @pattimurin.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2020 that Murin and the Arrow alum welcomed their first child, five months after their initial pregnancy announcement. “Best answer to ‘what’s next for you’ ever,” the Frozen star captioned her February 2020 Instagram reveal.

Donnell excitedly added: “We’re totally thrilled. I don’t think there’s any way to really prepare ourselves. At least twice a day, we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is really happening, isn’t it?’ It’s crazy exciting. We’re just super, overwhelmingly happy.”

While the New York native was pregnant with her daughter, she revealed she was “pretty certain” she caught the coronavirus.

“I started feeling very tired and achy with a fever and a cough that makes it feel like my head is splitting open from the inside out, and after talking to my incredible OBGYN, my GP, and a very kind doctor at Mt. Sinai over video conference, they are pretty certain it’s COVID-19,” Murin wrote via Instagram in April 2020. “I can’t get tested unless I start having trouble breathing, so I’m going to count my lucky stars that I seem to be leaning towards the mild end of the scale.”

After giving birth, the actress revealed that her daughter had open-heart surgery at 10 weeks old.

“She’s a real life, true superhero,” she wrote via an Instagram slideshow in November 2020. “Almost six weeks ago, at just 10 weeks old, Cecily had open heart surgery to repair a rather large hole that she was born with. A lot of babies are born with this condition, but the majority of them close up on their own. We found out about this when I was 22 weeks pregnant, so we’d known for a while that this was inevitable. But no matter how much you prepare mentally, watching your impossibly tiny new daughter go through an incredibly serious and invasive surgery is gut wrenching at best.”

The Chicago Med alum continued: “Helping her recover day by day, breath by breath, has been humbling and inspiring. Our daughter isn’t even 4 months old and she’s already more badass than I’ll ever be.”

Murin reassured fans at the time that her little one was “doing so, so well now” and that her daughter is “the most heroic person” she knows.

Murin and the Missouri native got engaged in December 2014 and tied the knot the following year in New York. Before welcoming, Cecily, the Hallmark star suffered a miscarriage while in pre-production for Frozen on Broadway, which opened in 2018.