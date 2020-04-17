Three musketeers! Peta Murgatroyd and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are using their time at home to bond with their 3-year-old son, Shai, amid quarantine.

“We are taking it day by day and trying to find all the amazing positives out of this experience, but it’s hard,” Murgatroyd, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, April 16, of the couple’s new normal. “It’s been difficult sometimes.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro admitted that having her family unit close during the health crisis has been a silver lining to staying put.

“The big plus is that we have the family time, like, all the time now, which is incredible,” the New Zealand native added.

Maks, who has been married to Murgatroyd for two years, revealed that the downside to having a toddler 24/7 is that their couple’s alone time has become practically nonexistent.

“Mama-papa time lasts, like, 30 minutes, because as soon as Shai’s in bed we try to watch some Netflix. It’s a struggle,” he told the outlet. “We pass out on the couch and wake up at, like, 2:30 a.m. It’s been interesting.”

The Ukrainian dancer, 40, explained that the pair are “trying” just like everyone else. “We’re doing our best, everybody’s figuring it out,” he added. “We rely so much on outside help, it’s crazy, so this is a good time for people to reconnect as families and figure this out. Be together and know how to spend that time.”

The dancing couple, who started dating in 2012, might have their hands full with Shai under the quarantine orders, but that hasn’t stopped their plans for growing their family.

In March, the duo told Us Weekly exclusively that they are ready for a baby girl — when the time comes.

“I want to experience that relationship,” Chmerkovskiy told Us on March 9. “When Peta said [her last pregnancy] was a boy, I had this elated reaction like, ‘Thank God.’ But immediately after that, I was like, ‘OK, now I’m ready for a girl.’ I just think it’s a special thing.”

Murgatroyd told Us exclusively in October 2019, that she too was ready for another bundle of joy in their household.

“I would love to have more kids,” she said at the time. “We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in.”

Until then, the pair is gearing up for their upcoming tour, Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour, which will feature Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson.

The tour was originally set for a June start, but it’s unclear at this point if shows will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.