Telling all! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd shared behind-the-scenes stories of some of their most intriguing Instagram posts.

Chmerkovskiy, 40, and Murgatroyd, 33, stopped by Us Weekly on March 9 to talk about the Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour. During the interview, the Dancing With the Stars couple also played Us’ “I Can Explain” game, where they dissected select photos from their Instagrams. One pic in question included “a cute moment” Murgatroyd had with Hannah Brown, a former Bachelorette who won season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

“This is Hannah B. and this was on the last season of Dancing With the Stars. It’s a makeup trailer photo that we had taken together,” Murgatroyd told Us. “She’s become a really cool friend of mine. We hang out a lot.”

When Chmerkovskiy chimed in, he revealed that “it’s fun to have Hannah Brown sit and watch Bachelor episodes” at the married pair’s home.

“She’s really fun,” the New Zealand-born dancer replied, while Chmerkovskiy added, “I’m somewhere in the back of the house, and the commentary is great.”

Meanwhile, the couple also took the time to examine a photo they snapped on date night. However, the star of the show appeared to be the Ukrainian-born dancer’s mustache.

Chmerkovskiy pointed out that he “should not have a mustache” like the one featured in the Instagram snap. Murgatroyd argued that it’s “sexy for a day,” but then “you get rid of it” thereafter. “[I’ve] also always been jealous of [my brother] Val [Chmerkovskiy]’s facial hair,” he admitted. “Mine is more like Ron Jeremy, yeah. I was going to say. … I’m more of the handlebars mustache guy.”

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd began dating in 2012 and initially called it quits 10 months later. After the dancing pair rekindled their romance in 2014, they got engaged in December 2015. They welcomed their 3-year-old son, Shai, in January 2017 and tied the knot six months later.

In one of the Instagram pics the couple walked Us through, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd posed for a selfie with their only child. The trio all wore buns on top of their heads, and Chmerkovskiy captioned the moment: “Bun gang 😝 #TheChmerkovskiy’s.”

“I thought it was cute at one point that we all had a bun,” Chmerkovskiy said, asking his wife, “Did you think it was cute?”

Said Murgatroyd, “He had longer hair than me there. Yeah, it was super cute! I love that.”

Aside from the couple’s fun-filled Instagram photos, Chmerkovskiy talked about his upcoming live dance tour with his brother, Val, and their wives, Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson. “It’s something that my brother and I started a few years back and we’ve expanded to add Peta to the mix, and now Jenna is coming along,” Maksim said of the Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour. “We have our ensemble of incredible dancers … and all of our fans. We’re just excited to reconnect and share our passion for performance and storytelling.”

For more on what Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd had to say about their Instagram posts, check out Us Weekly’s video above!

With reporting from Christina Garibaldi