Sasha Pieterse’s pretty little pregnancy is over! The actress gave birth to her and husband Hudson Sheaffer’s first child on November 6.

“One week ago today our lives changed forever,” the new mom wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 13. “After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall. We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 24, shared her pregnancy news in May. “We are so beyond excited,” the Sasha in Good Taste author wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time.) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

In the social media reveal, the South Africa native showed her bare baby bump while Sheaffer, 30, kissed it.

Pieterse thanked her husband for making her a mom and “being [her] unwavering rock and safe place.” She concluded, “You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter.”

The singer exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019 that they were “so excited” for parenthood. “[We want a baby] sooner, maybe, than later,” she said at the time.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who married Scheaffer in May 2018, wished him a happy Father’s Day in June ahead of their baby’s arrival. “I already know you are going to be an effortlessly wonderful father and not just because you are already the best dad to our two little monster fur babies,” Pieterse captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Seeing you with our baby will be the highlight of my life. I love you so much!”

As for the couple’s dog, Levi, the Perfectionists alum attempted to prepare him in May for their upcoming addition. “I don’t think Levi is emotionally prepared for another sibling,” the then-pregnant star captioned a photo of the Great Dane touching her baby bump with one paw.