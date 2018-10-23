Even royals can get morning sickness, right? Amy Schumer, who is expecting her first child, jokingly compared her morning sickness to fellow mother-to-be Duchess Meghan.

“Today Markle is in Fiji #same,” Schumer, 37, captioned a photo of herself in front of the toilet on Tuesday, October 23. “Milf alert.”

The I Feel Pretty actress announced on Monday, October 22, that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting. After sharing the news via former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin’s Instagram, Schumer quipped to the Los Angeles Times that she is looking “forward to competing with [Meghan] Markle every step of the way.”

“Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father,” the comedian added.

The palace announced on October 15 that Meghan, also 37, and Prince Harry are expecting their first child. The couple stepped out in Fiji on Tuesday for the second part of their royal tour.

While a royal aide previously told Us that Meghan “isn’t sick,” she did recently decide to cut back on her hectic schedule as the couple visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

“After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour,” the palace said in a statement on Sunday, October 21.

Harry, 34, told competitors at the Invictus Games in Sydney on Sunday that his wife was “resting back at home” because “being pregnant takes its toll.”

