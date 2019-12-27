



Time flies! Bekah Martinez marked the 15th week of her second pregnancy with sweet PDA pictures.

“15 weeks,” the Bachelor alum, 24, captioned a Thursday, December 26, Instagram post. “The first trimester was over in a flash. This bump is taking its sweet time but my belly button is already turning into outie, lol. I really can’t believe we’re doing this all over again so soon, but I get more excited every day.”

In the first slide of the social media upload, the “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost held her shirt up with a smile so her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, could kneel in front of her to kiss her bare belly. The rock climbing gym owner, 31, went on to pick up the former reality star while she pointed at her baby bump in the second photo.

The couple, who already share 10-month-old daughter Ruth, announced last month that they are expecting baby No. 2.

“Thankful,” the California native captioned a November Instagram photo of herself, Leonard, their toddler and an ultrasound photo. Martinez then shared a nude selfie on her Instagram Story featuring her growing stomach.

When the former ABC personality found out that she was pregnant, she started “shaking so hard,” she revealed to Jess Ambrose during a “Chatty Broads” podcast episode later that week. “My body was almost convulsing,” Martinez admitted. “I was in utter shock and disbelief.”

“If I have a little girl, the sisters will be only 16 months apart,” she added at the time, after sharing her June due date. “My sister and I are only two years apart [and] it’s a blast. And if it’s a little boy, how fun because we haven’t had a little boy yet.”

Martinez and Leonard welcomed their first child in February — and told Us Weekly exclusively six months later that they are planning on a big brood.

“I would be fine with five or six,” the new mom told Us in August. “Maybe just five. But for now, we want to keep it just [Ruth] for a couple of years. We can travel with her really easily, so we want to stick with her and then go for the rest.”