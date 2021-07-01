Major moment! Three days after her pregnancy announcement, Cardi B gave a glimpse of her baby-to-be’s kicks.

“Oh, my God,” the rapper, 28, said in the Wednesday, June 30, video of her bare bump. She gasped as the little one moved around.

The New York native debuted her budding belly at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, alongside her husband, Offset. When the couple, who are already the parents of daughter Kulture, 2, performed “Type S–t” together, Cardi’s stomach could be seen in a sheer jumpsuit.

“#2,” the expectant star went on to write via Instagram. “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

The following day, the Grammy winner shared a maternity shoot photo of her toddler touching her belly. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re three years apart just like me and [my sister Hennessy Carolina],” she wrote. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Cardi gave birth to Kulture in July 2018, telling Vogue in December of the following year that she loved seeing her little one “interacting with” Offset’s other children — Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” Cardi told the magazine at the time. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper added that when it came to expanding her own family, “the more, the merrier.”

Cardi has a “beautiful” relationship with her stepkids, Offset, 29, told Ellen DeGeneres last month. “My other kids who ain’t hers … [she] gives them love the same way,” the Migos member explained in June.

The couple, who secretly wed in September 2017 in Georgia, felt “over the moon” after announcing that their second child is on the way, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 29.

To celebrate, the pair ate at Innovative Dining Group’s BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood and “Cardi was in the best mood.”