Baring it all! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen went totally nude to show off her bump progress — and shared her appreciation for her doctor ahead of her baby’s arrival.

“Thank you @doctorberlin for my acid reflux tape (it works!!!???),” the 36-year-old star wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 9. “And for being my main man for years! And for watching barbarian with me.”

The Cravings author posed for a naked mirror selfie to give her followers a glimpse at where she has been wearing the acid reflux tape. Teigen covered her chest as she revealed that the tape rests on the top of her growing belly.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced in August that she is expecting another child with husband John Legend after losing son Jack in September 2020.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of her small bump. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK, phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The news came six months after the Lip Sync Battle cohost revealed that she was pursuing in vitro fertilization to conceive another baby. Teigen and Legend, 43, share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

Teigen previously announced Jack’s death at 20 weeks pregnant after she suffered a partial placenta abruption in 2020. At the time, she described the loss as a miscarriage and shared photos from the heartbreaking hospital visit. More recently, however, the Utah native said she benefited from life-saving abortion care.

The model and the Voice coach have since honored Jack in several ways, even deciding to carry their late son’s ashes with them when they travel to keep his memory close.

“Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, ‘Don’t forget baby Jack.’ And then I have to pack him up,” Teigen told Scary Mommy in October 2021. “This might sound crazy to people, but … they really love being a part of it.”

Last month, Legend opened up about how the loss has changed his relationship with his wife, saying, the highs and lows made them “stronger.”

The “All of Me” crooner explained during an October episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast: “Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn’t know. … I think she’s cooler now than I ever thought she was. I just really have seen her in all kinds of situations. I just value her more, and in awe of her more than I ever have been.”