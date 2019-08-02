



Bumping along! Christina Anstead gave her followers a baby bump update during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

“34 weeks,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, captioned her Thursday, August 1, Instagram Story. “This week baby is the size of a coconut.”

In the reality star’s mirror selfie, she rocked a black bikini with a smile. The California native went on to share an ultrasound shot of her baby-to-be, writing, “No photos please.”

The Flip or Flop alum and her husband, Ant Anstead, announced in March that they are expecting their first child together. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” the HGTV personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, both already have two children from previous relationships. Christina welcomed Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, in 2010 and 2015, respectively, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, while the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, shares Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead.

The Flip Your Life author told Us Weekly exclusively about her pregnancy in May. “Everyone experiences different things, but, I mean, my hormones are a little bit raging and I’m tired,” she admitted at the time. “On top of that, I’m filming three shows right now. … I’m just busy. I’m juggling a lot, so I think that’s what’s going on.”

While her son “doesn’t really understand” that he has a baby brother on the way, Christina told Us, “It’s different this time with Taylor. … She’s really excited and she’s like, ‘Holy crap, your belly and your boobs are so big.’ She’s just never really seen that. … But she loves to feel the baby kick and she’s excited about the process. She wants to help decorate the nursery.”

