



Major milestone! Hilaria Baldwin celebrated the end of the first trimester of her pregnancy with a lingerie mirror selfie.

“Because this baby deserves belly pics too!” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, 35, captioned her Thursday, October 24, Instagram, post. “GUYS!!!! I made it through my first trimester!!!!”

In the social media upload, the Living Clearly Method author cradled her budding belly while standing on a couch in a lace bra and underwear.

The fitness guru, who shares Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 17 months, with Alec Baldwin, announced in September that they are expecting their fifth child together after suffering a miscarriage in April.

“It is still very early, but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Hilaria captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel OK.”

The following month, the yoga instructor used strollers and baby dolls to let her little ones know that she is expecting a girl. She went on to tell Us Weekly exclusively about her pregnancy symptoms ahead of her second daughter’s arrival.

“[I feel] s–tty, but I’m OK,” she revealed earlier this month. “I’m nauseous, I’m tired and everything, but I’m happy and I’m not going to complain about it because I’m feeling as I should be feeling.”

Speaking from experience, the pregnant star added, “It usually clears up in the next couple of weeks from now. I’m hoping between a week and a month from now I’ll start feeling better!”

When Hilaria confirmed her pregnancy loss in April, the news came one week after she admitted she was “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over… but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” she captioned a family photo at the time. “I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”

She and Alec, 61, wed in 2012. The Saturday Night Live star shares 24-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.