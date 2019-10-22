



Different due date! Pregnant Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner found out that their second baby will arrive sooner than they thought.

“I went in to get an ultrasound at what I thought was 9 weeks pregnant and found out that I was practically 11 weeks,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Monday, October 21, Instagram upload featuring her and her 2-year-old daughter, Henley. “Based on the way the baby measured they think we are further along than what our fertility specialist predicted. They gave us a new due date — May 8th, 2020.”

The former ABC personality discussed the news with Hehner, 36, on a Friday, October 18, episode of their “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents” podcast. “It’s a week who cares,” he said. “What does it matter? We just got to see our baby boy, possibly, with arms and wiggles and feet and a head, and it was the best birthday present I could have ever had. I got a snapshot of my baby.”

The Married at First Sight alums shared their original due date last month. “We heard the HEARTBEAT for the first time at our fertility specialist!!! And we finally have a due date!” Otis wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our family will be expanding by two little baby feet & a whole lotta love on May 14, 2020.”

She and Hehner, who met and fell in love on season 1 of the TLC show, welcomed their baby girl in August 2017 after suffering a miscarriage. While trying to conceive their second child, the Wifey 101 author experienced two more pregnancy losses.

Because of this, Otis revealed in September that she is “cautiously optimistic” following her pregnancy news. “I have a feeling this little one is going to stick,” she admitted on Instagram at the time. “After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!”

Earlier this month, the New York native wrote on her Instagram Story that she was “still taking progesterone” for one more week — “200 milligrams vaginally, twice a day.” Because of that, her and her husband “haven’t had sex in TWO MONTHS.” She explained, “Partially bc this stuff is gross, partially bc we are kinda scared to.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!