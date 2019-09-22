Baby on board! Jamie Otis revealed her pregnancy due date for her second child with husband Doug Hehner — after suffering multiple miscarriages — in an Instagram post on Saturday, September 21.

“We heard the HEARTBEAT for the first time at our fertility specialist!!! And we finally have a due date! Our family will be expanding by two little baby feet & a whole lotta love on May 14, 2020,” the reality star, 33, captioned photos that showed her in New York City with Hehner and their 2-year-old daughter, Henley Grace.

Otis’ first miscarriage was in 2016 when she lost her son, Johnathan Edward, four months into her pregnancy. In September 2018, she had an early miscarriage due to a chemical pregnancy, and in January this year, the Bachelor alum suffered another miscarriage at 10 weeks.

The “baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point,” she explained in an emotional Instagram post at the time.

The reality star announced the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month.

“I cannot even believe it! After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again! Of course, I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick,” she posted along with photos of herself and her husband grinning with their sonograms.

She explained that she chose to go public about her infertility struggles because of the bond with other women who can relate to the heartbreak.

“Every message I’ve read where you share with me about loss or infertility—OR never giving up & eventually having a rainbow baby—has made me feel understood & encouraged. These struggles can be so isolating at times, but I’ve realized there are so many women going through it and none of us should feel alone,” Otis wrote on Saturday.

She added: “I have the strength to share my journey bc you first had the courage to share yours with me …and those rainbow baby stories gave me *so* much HOPE while I was in the midst of the storm…twice now.”

Otis and Hehner, 35, met and got married during the first season of Married at First Sight in 2014.

