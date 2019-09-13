



Great news! Jamie Otis revealed that her pregnancy is “finally … viable” after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“My fertility appointment went so well!” the Married at First Sight star, 33, captioned a Friday, September 13, Instagram photo of her husband, Doug Hehner, hugging her and holding an ultrasound photo. “The doc saw a growing amniotic sac and yolk sac! My hcg levels are now 11,453.1 & progesterone is off the charts reading >60 (!!!) which essentially just means everything is going smoothly!”

The Wifey 101 author added, “We still don’t have a due date other than May, but the doctor said next week he should be able to tell us what our exact due date is and we should be able to hear a heartbeat by then too!”

The Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host announced on Saturday, September 7, that she and her husband, 35, are expecting another baby. They welcomed their daughter, Henley, 2, in 2017.

While Otis said that she might “potentially have twins” on the way, she cleared this up on Friday, writing, “It definitely doesn’t seem like twins so much anymore because there is only one amniotic sac/yolk sac — UNLESS they’re identical!!!! My HCG is higher than average for about 5 weeks along so there is still a glimmer of hope! But either way—we are obvs HAPPY with 1, 2, or 10 babies! Just hoping for HEALTHY!”

The Bachelor alum announced in January that she had suffered a miscarriage. She has experienced pregnancy loss before, delivering her late son Johnathan at 17 weeks in 2016.

She honored him in July with a social media tribute, writing, “Would he have liked cars and trucks or bugs and animals? I truly believe that my angel up in heaven is watching over us everyday and we will meet again one day. Until then, I will spend my life honoring his short one.”

Otis and Hehner tied the knot in 2014 on season 1 of MAFS.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!