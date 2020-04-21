Better safe than sorry. Pregnant Jamie Otis is getting tested for coronavirus ahead of her second child’s arrival.

“The doctor wanted me to get tested for COVID-19,” the Married at First Sight alum, 33, said in her Tuesday, April 21, Instagram Story. “I’m here at the clinic, but there’s, like, nobody here and I don’t really wan to go inside this urgent care and be like, ‘Oh, how do I get tested?’ I guess I’m gonna just call my doctor, but I hate this.”

The Wifey 101 author went on to say, “This is all so scary, like, seriously. I pray to God I don’t have COVID-19 because if I do, she recommends I stay away from my baby.”

The New York native captioned the footage: “Whether I deliver at home or in the hospital, I [should] stay away from baby baby for 2 full weeks if I test positive. I get it but [crying face emoji].”

The Bachelor alum announced in September 2019 that she and her husband, Doug Hehner, have baby No. 2 on the way. The couple previously welcomed their now-2-year-old daughter, Henley, in 2017 and then suffered multiple miscarriages.

“We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT,” the Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I cannot even believe it! After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!”

The former reality star went on to write, “Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick,” she wrote. “The only thing is, yesterday the nurse called and said my blood work came back a bit different than anticipated.”

Two months later, Otis told Us Weekly exclusively about her and the New Jersey native’s plans for a bigger brood.

“I always, always wanted to have a lot of kids so A, they had each other, and B, so I could build my own family and have people at the Thanksgiving table, every single year guaranteed,” the pregnant star said in November 2019. “I really want to have at least four kids.”