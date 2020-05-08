Bumping along! Jessica Graf showed off her budding belly one day after her pregnancy announcement.

“How far do you guys think I am with @babynickson?” the Big Brother alum, 29, captioned a Thursday, May 7, Instagram post.

In the social media upload, the former reality star cradled her baby bump in a polka-dot dress while gazing down at her stomach.

The Amazing Race alum shared her and her husband Cody Nickson’s baby news on Wednesday, March 6, writing via Instagram: “FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year. A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean.”

The Florida native went on to write, “Maverick is going to be a big sister! I’m not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she’s always going to be my baby.”

The former Marine, 35, shared the news with a post of his own. “I’m excited for our growing family, our kids are going to turn out great,” he captioned the family photo at the time. “Jessica has been such an incredible wife and mother. Her being the matriarch of the entire Nickson platoon makes me thank God for how much of a blessing that is. I know most don’t want their kids to grow up too quick, but knowing how well they will turn out, I’m itching to see what they accomplish!”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Maverick, in March 2019, five months after tying the knot in Malibu. Nickson is also the father of his daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.

“On St. Patrick’s Day, our little bundle of joy arrived,” the Iowa native said during an episode of their “What Now?!” podcast when Maverick arrived.

He and Graf met and fell in love on season 19 of Big Brother.