Lala Kent is giving credit where credit is due while remembering how she achieved her postpartum body.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, opened up about her fitness journey via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 14, explaining that she didn’t have to put in hardcore reps after giving birth to her first baby, daughter Ocean.

“I attribute my ‘bounce back’ body after I gave birth to Ocean, to genetics, primarily,” Kent captioned a video of herself lifting weights. “My mama said the second one hits diff tho lol. So it’s important that @msjennawillis keep a preggo friendly workout routine going.”

Jenna Willis, the reality star’s trainer, shared her own video of Kent sweating it out, alongside the caption, “Baby Bump 😍.” The women share a close bond, with Kent singing Willis’ praises in a 2018 Instagram post.

​​”Words can’t express how much @msjennawillis has changed my life,” she wrote. “I’ve started traveling with her by my side to keep me in line with keeping this body right and most importantly my mind right. Working out brings a sense of peace to my life. Being active is one of the most important things to me.”

Kent broke the news of her second pregnancy on March 3, sharing a sweet photo of her new bump. “I’m expanding the pod,” she captioned the picture, which featured 3-year-old Ocean looking up at her mom.

Kent, who welcomed Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in 2021, previously revealed that she was planning to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor to conceive this time around.

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” Kent told Cosmopolitan in a January 30 interview. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Kent previously hinted that she had babies on her mind while speaking to Us Weekly in 2022, noting that she was in the market for a sperm donor.

“My gusband brought over this man the other day and I’m not ashamed to say — I asked him if I could buy his sperm in the future,” the Bravo personality recalled, referring to her gay best friend’s pal. “He was gorgeous. I was like, ‘What I need from you — just the sperm. I don’t want a baby daddy, you’ll sign some papers. I need you to vamoose, I need you to go away right after.’”

Kent added, “I would love more kids. Don’t want more baby daddies, but I do want more kids.”

Earlier this month, Kent opened up about how she chose the sperm donor she used for her second baby, noting that the sperm bank she worked with consulted the “fertility specialist” she worked with for the IUI process.

“Looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me,” she told “Give Them Lala” podcast listeners on March 4. “And I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”