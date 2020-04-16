Rude! Leighton Meester responded to a social media troll who insulted her during a Wednesday, April 15, Instagram Live.

When the Gossip Girl alum, 34, spoke with her Single Parents costar Kimrie Lewis, she noted, “Somebody just told me I got fat. That’s really nice.”

The Scandal alum, 38, chimed in, “That is not nice.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the actress is pregnant with her and her husband Adam Brody’s second child.

She and the O.C. alum, 40, welcomed their now-2-year-old daughter, Arlo, in 2015, one year after their secret wedding.

“People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them. Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them,’” the Texas native told Us exclusively of motherhood in September 2019. “And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.’”

The Roommate star added at the time: “I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would.”

While Meester didn’t address her daughter or her pregnancy in the Wednesday social media upload, she opened up about the special way she celebrated her 34th birthday on April 9 while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I went nowhere,” she told Lewis. “I got a Passover brisket and kugel delivered and coconut macarons and lots of soup. I had a cake as well, a chocolate 3-grain cake. I ate it all, the whole thing. It was better than my midday cereal. It was very good and wonderful.”

Meester went on to tell her costar: “I got these earrings and some overalls. I wore a sheet mask for, like, 10 minutes. I wanted to be with my family, which is all I could ask for.”

The earrings were a gift from her mother-in-law. When the “Heartstrings” singer lost a pair she loved, Brody’s mom gifted her with similar jewelry.

Meester met Brody while working with the actor in The Oranges in 2011. Us confirmed two years later that the Life Partners costars were engaged.

