Pregnant Mandy Moore Felt Like Shell of Herself Before Canceling Tour

Family comes first. As she gears up to welcome baby No. 2, Mandy Moore is sharing more insight into why she canceled her tour amid her pregnancy.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant when we planned the tour,” the 38-year-old This Is Us alum told Today Parents on Wednesday, July 20. “As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden roller-coaster.”

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith were on the road with their 17-month-old son, Gus.

“Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore,’” she continued. “I foolishly thought, ‘If I did it before, I can do it again.’ But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself. … I was scared I was going to adversely affect my [unborn] baby and his growth.”

The actress added that her OB-GYN was happy with her decision too. “She was like, ‘I know you’re a tough cookie like me, but you’re just gonna rest now, OK?’” Moore recalled. “I’d been looking forward to this for a decade and half. But ultimately, nothing trumps your health, and the health of your baby.”

Moore announced last month that she was ending her tour ahead of schedule.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022. “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you,” she wrote via Instagram. “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

The “Candy” songstress shared the news of her pregnancy days before the tour kicked off in June.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” Moore wrote via Instagram. “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

