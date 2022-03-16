Model moms! Pregnant Rihanna plans to emulate a pair of Real Housewives cast members while raising her first baby.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” the 34-year-old singer told Elle on Tuesday, March 15, of the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star. “[I] just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

The Grammy winner went on to gush about how Teresa Giudice “does not play” when it comes to her four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

“She will flatten you about those kids,” the songwriter explained of the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it. Worse [than flipping a table]. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

The Fenty Beauty creator went on to tell the outlet that she’s in the third trimester of her pregnancy and doesn’t always want “to get dressed.”

The expectant star explained, “There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl … where you wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh.’ … Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways.”

The “Shut Up and Drive” singer confirmed in January that she and ASAP Rocky have a little one on the way by debuting her baby bump in an outdoor maternity shoot. The Savage X Fenty designer continued showing her budding belly at Paris Fashion Week the following month.

The duo went public with their relationship in 2020. The previous year, Rihanna told Interview magazine that she wants children “more than anything in life.”

In March 2020, the lingerie designer told Vogue about her plans to “live differently” in 10 years, explaining, “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em. … They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

