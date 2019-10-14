Pregnant Shawn Johnson Goes to Emergency Room With Broken Toe: ‘Only Me’





Shawn Johnson is a “champ” after winding up in the emergency room in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

“38 weeks pregnant and in the ER for a broken big toe,” the Olympian gymnast, 27, captioned a Monday, October 14, Instagram photo. “Hahaha only me. All is good, just adding a little more swag to my big mama waddle these days.”

In the social media post, the athlete rested in a hospital bed with an ice pack on her right foot.

Johnson’s husband, Andrew East, showed off the Winning Circle author’s foot X-rays in an upload of his own, and wrote, “Wild night at @thefamilyeast house last night. Tag a friend and comment their pain tolerance 1 to 10. @shawnjohnson broke her toe and was walking on it… 10/10. Don’t worry, babes is alright. #emergencyroom #pregnant.”

The professional football player, 28, went on to say from behind the camera that Johnson “smashed her foot with a rock” and took it like “a champ.”

The couple, who wed in 2016, announced in April that they are expecting their first child after suffering a miscarriage. “Baby East… we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love,” the Iowa native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “@andreweast WE DID IT!”

Three months later, Johnson explained why she and East chose not to find out the sex of their baby-to-be.

“When we got pregnant, I actually got the test done at 10 weeks to find out [the sex] and when we got the results, my husband, such a happy-go-lucky guy … voiced so much passion [against it],” the Dancing With the Stars season 8 winner exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “He knew in his mind that he [didn’t want to] because I carry the baby for nine months and I kind of get that bonding time. … I love it now, though. It’s a fun surprise.”

She added, “We do have our names picked out for a boy and a girl and [are trying to] keep those secret too.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!