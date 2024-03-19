Sofia Richie Grainge is ready to welcome her baby girl.

The 25-year-old model joked via her Instagram Story on Monday, March 18, that she wants to say “goodbye” to her third trimester, with the help of dad Lionel Richie. In the social media clip, Richie, 75, posed in his front doorway and said “Hello” to the camera. He then took a step back and closed his door while saying “Goodbye.” When Richie Grainge reposted the Reel, she added the caption, “3rd trimester mood.”

Richie Grainge announced in January that she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first baby. “I found out very, very early,” she told Vogue. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Explaining the pair had been “causally trying” to conceive since their April 2023 wedding, she continued, “Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly. He didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Grainge, 30, then went out to buy more pregnancy tests, which all reflected a positive result. “He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops,” Richie Grainge gushed. “But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

Although she didn’t share an exact due date, Richie Grainge hinted that her baby — which she later revealed is a little girl — will be born under the Gemini zodiac sign, which ranges from May 21 until June 20.

Richie Grainge and Grainge started dating in April 2021. The following year, Grainge got on one knee and popped the question. They later tied the knot during a romantic ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

“Marry your best friend!!!” she captioned an Instagram post, sharing a number of shots from their wedding. Richie Grainge looked timeless in a halter gown designed by Chanel. Grainge, for his part, rocked a classy tuxedo.

Stars including Richie Grainge’s sister, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Cameron Diaz and more celebrated the nuptials with the couple.