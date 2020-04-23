Prince Charles Hugs Grandson Prince Louis in 2nd Birthday Tribute: New Pic

So sweet! Prince Charles shared an adorable photo with his grandson Prince Louis in honor of the 2-year-old’s birthday.

“A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today,” read a post from Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla’s Instagram account on Thursday, April 23. “The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales. [Photo taken by] the Duchess of Cambridge, [Kate Middleton].”

In the black-and-white social media upload, the 71-year-old smiled while holding Louis close. The toddler’s face was turned away from the camera as he embraced his grandpa’s neck.

As for Louis’ parents, Kate, 28, and Prince William shared a new slideshow of photos of the birthday boy on Wednesday, April 22, captioned, “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.”

Louis was all smiles in the pictures with rainbow paint on his hands. Kate even shared “Instagram vs. Reality” outtakes from the shoot with paint all over the little one’s cheeks and lips.

She and the duke, 37, who also share Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, welcomed their youngest son in April 2018. The royal family are celebrating his birthday a little differently this year.

“Kate and William will celebrate Louis’ birthday at Anmer Hall,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday. “They wanted to throw him a party and invite Carole and Michael [Middleton] too, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re having to keep it small. Just William, Kate and their three children will be there. Louis will still get to see his grandparents, who he adores — including Charles and Camilla, via video call, as well as Queen Elizabeth II in the morning.”

The insider added, “George and Charlotte have made their own cute birthday cards for Louis, and the family will give him their gifts when he wakes up. … William and Kate are planning to spend most of the day in the garden playing outdoor sports and games as a family — football, chase and hide-and-seek!”