Kids come first! Prince William and Duchess Kate revealed they are just like Us with the amount of framed family photos they have in their home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave fans an inside look at their house during a Zoom chat with U.K. nursing students on Wednesday, February 10, including a never-before-seen photo of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During the video-chat, eagle-eyed fans spotted a new picture of the royal siblings located on the far right side of the couple’s table, which was situated behind them. George, 7, appears to be wearing a camouflage tee in the snap, which could mean it was taken by Kate, 39, as part of the little prince’s birthday photo shoot in July 2020.

The family photo was displayed next to a portrait of Charlotte, 5, and George on their first day of school in September 2019 and an image of the Duchess and Louis, 2, in the garden in May 2019.

The couple showed their support for all healthcare workers during their multiple Zoom calls with the nurses from Ulster University in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, telling one student, “Good luck and well done for all your hard work.”

The pair previously showed off their beautifully decorated country home, Anmer Hall, last month during another video call to raise awareness for The Royal Foundation’s Just “Be” support line.

While speaking, fans could see several plants in the background and ornate plates flanking a giant mirror in what seemed to be a living room.

A few months prior, Kate gave fans a glimpse at the couple’s Kensington Palace home, during a November 2020 Zoom with families of the British Armed Forces in honor of Remembrance Week.

The duchess sat on a red sofa with matching red and white pillows with giant paintings hung on the wall behind her. There were also multiple photos of the pair’s children on a table including many that Kate took herself over the years.

While the couple are keeping busy as parents of three little ones, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that they are “trying” for baby No. 4.

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” the insider said. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine. She feels ready to start trying again.”

The source added that Kate is hoping for another daughter since she and sister Pippa Middleton are “extremely close” sisters. “She wants Charlotte to have the same enjoyable experience — to grow up with a little sister to confide in and look out for,” the insider said.