Duchess Kate Debuts a Stunning New Hairstyle in a Zoom Call: Pic

Kate Middleton’s hair is longer than ever!

On Friday, January 22, the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account shared a video of the duchess talking with frontline workers about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the clip, the 39-year-old stuns in a white silk blouse with a fitted black blazer and a new ‘do.

Like many of Us, it appears that the royal hasn’t been able to get her hair trimmed amid the new U.K. coronavirus lockdown laws. She wears her lengthy strands in a slight side-part with the straight, sleek style curled under a little bit at the ends to accentuate the grown-out layers.

In the clip, the British beauty listens to healthcare workers’ stories and acknowledges all of their impressive, hard work.

“Nurses up and down the country are going that extra mile, at a time when patients need it the most,” the accompanying Instagram caption reads. “These acts of courage, strength and kindness matter so much right now and we owe you a huge thank you for all that you have done and continue to do throughout these difficult times.”

Though this new hairstyle isn’t a huge difference to Middleton’s signature blowout, we’re used to seeing her shiny dark strands more wavy.

In July 2020, she made an appearance on the BBC Breakfast show with her hair highlighted a lighter hue for the summer months. She also seemed to have gotten a little snip, showing off her face-framing layers with an exaggerated ‘70s flip and a center part.

This was the first big change the duchess made since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak at the start of 2020. However, in May, a royal insider told The Sun that she had “a little trim” while self-isolating. This clean-up session was done by none other than royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Typically, she visits royal hairstylist Richard Ward. Being unable to visit the salon, though, he gave her the tools she needed to maintain her coloring at home.

“Kate does use a home color on it from Richard,” the source told the British outlet. “She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him. But for this lockdown ‘the package was rather larger than usual.’”

The kit also included the necessary supplies for Kate to cut all the kids hair at home. “Kate is able to trim all the children’s hair because she has this professional kit at home,” the source continued. “Including scissors, from Richard.”

