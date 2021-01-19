Lena Dunham Is ‘Embracing Uneven Results’ as She Cuts Her Own Bangs

Fresh fringe! Lena Dunham is trimming her own bangs while in COVID-19 quarantine and she’s sharing the final product with fans.

On Tuesday, January 19, the Girls creator, 34, took to her Instagram Story to show off her freshly chopped fringe. “Just a little update on cutting my own bangs in quarantine,” she wrote over the selfie. “I’ve made a personal choice to embrace uneven results!!!”

Though the wispy pieces are definitely uneven, going up a little higher in the middle, we’re kind of into the non-uniform look!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress posted a selfie to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, January 12, explaining that she’s currently in full isolation on a quarantine floor in London per lockdown laws. In the accompanying caption, she wrote about finding her inner peace and happiness within stillness.

“The chance to be alone with only a bag of crisps and my thoughts before I go full bore into the most ambitious project of my career has been a special lil’ gift,” she wrote. “it’s given me a moment to reflect on the strength and stability I feel as I barrel toward my *official* mid-thirties, and how deeply it contrasts with the flightiness and fragility of my twenties.”

In conclusion she wrote, “What’s boring is staying at the party too long. What’s cool is sitting in the bathtub afterwards.”

Dunham isn’t the only star to snip her own fringe while stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, Bella Hadid successfully cut both her fringe and a friend’s, sharing the whole process in an Instagram Story. Though the model’s finished product was also quite asymmetrical, it looked trendy and great!

Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa warned people against doing exactly this during at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an at-home episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in March, she shared a little beauty advice.

“People are cutting their own bangs…they’re calling it a pandemic trend,” the morning show host said. “I’m not sure if I like the phrase pandemic trend, but they’re saying since [coronavirus] has taken hold of us, they’re cutting their hair out of boredom.”

However, she didn’t think boredom had anything to do with it. “People don’t cut their hair out of boredom,” she elaborated. “They cut their hair because they’re drunk and they think they know how to cut hair.”

