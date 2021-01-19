Ana de Armas Gets a Dramatic New Haircut Amid Ben Affleck Split

Talk about a breakup haircut! Ana de Armas debuted a new ‘do amid her split from Ben Affleck and it’s a dramatic new length and style.

On Sunday, January 17, the 32-year-old actress showcased her fresh haircut in a video message to a friend. Saying goodbye to her shoulder-length strands, the Knives Out star is now rocking a dark bob with short little wispy fringe. Between the short chop and the bangs, it’s definitely a major breakover! But we’d venture to say one of the chicest ones we’ve ever seen.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, January 18, the Affleck, 48, and Armas called it quits after dating for nearly a year. “The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off,” a source told Us. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

The duo was first linked with one another after they were seen vacationing together in Cuba in March 2020. Later that month, they were spotted “making out” in Costa Rica and Us Weekly confirmed that they were “happy together and officially dating.”

In September 2020, Us revealed that the couple had taken a serious step in their relationship. “Ben and Ana basically live together and Ben is very into Ana and so sweet to her,” an insider told Us at the time. “They are like any couple and sometimes she picks dumb and immature fights with him, but he doesn’t get flustered and they’re never about big issues [or] dealbreakers for either of them.”

However, lately the Oscar winner has been focusing on his career. “Ben’s been quiet lately,” an insider told Us on January 4. “He’s been working on writing his next movie since October, so he’s hunkered down on that.”

Armas isn’t the only star to get a new hairstylist during relationship woes. Kim Kardashian showed off fresh new highlights amid her Kanye West divorce rumors. On January 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, posted a photo of her long locks with cool blonde highlights via Instagram. She captioned it “11:11 💫🤷🏻‍♀️,” possibly referencing how the number 11 can represent new beginnings. Plus, lots of people make a wish for the future whenever the clock strikes 11:11, so perhaps that’s what she’s alluding to. Only time will tell.

