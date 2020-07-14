Duchess Kate Unveils 1st Major Hair Change Since the COVID-19 Outbreak

New ‘do alert! On Monday, July 13, Kate Middleton showed off her fresh new hair cut and color that’s perfect for summer.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave fans a preview of her new look on the royals’ official Instagram account. Photos were shared ahead of her appearance on Tuesday’s BBC Breakfast, during which she endorsed the Tiny Happy People initiative.

According to the pretty pics, it appears as though the duchess ditched her signature chocolate brown locks to go with a warmer, lighter shade for the warmer months! She also added face-framing layers, which she exaggerated with a ’70s flip and a center part.

“Wowww she looks so beautiful I am in love with her hair,” a Kensington Royal Instagram follower commented. Another wrote, “Someone’s had their hair done!! ❤️.”

Unsurprisingly, the mom of three’s outfit was perfectly on point, too. She donned a long-sleeved polka dot mididress featuring a waist-cinching belt in the center. The fun Emilia Wickstead number retails for nearly $3,000 and it’s now sold out online.

Middleton completed the look with versatile lace-up beige wedges.

This hair transformation was likely Middleton’s first big hair change since the COVID-19 quarantine. In May, a royal insider told The Sun that she only had “a little trim” while social-isolating and it was done by none other than royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Middleton normally visits royal hairstylist Richard Ward. During the pandemic, he gave her the tools needed to keep up her hair color at home while unable to visit the salon.

“Kate does use a home color on it from Richard,” the source told the British outlet. “She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him. But for this lockdown ‘the package was rather larger than usual.’”

In addition to the kit full of hair dyeing supplies for the duchess, the royal stylist has also given her the essentials to perfect her children’s hair from home.”Kate is able to trim all the children’s hair because she has this professional kit at home, including scissors, from Richard.”

