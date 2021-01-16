Something in common! Prince William evaluated his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s sense of humor, and the results are pretty much exactly as expected.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, received a question from a group of kids about George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, while visiting a school in Liverpool, England, during Prince William: A Planet for Us All. “Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?” one girl asked.

William replied, smiling, “No, they’re about as cheeky as each other. They’re very cheeky.”

The royal shares George, Charlotte and son Prince Louis, 2, with wife Duchess Kate, whom he wed in April 2011.

Elsewhere in the Discovery+ documentary film, William surveyed a storage container full of 43,000 Tanzania tusks. “It’s just a mind-blowing number of tusks. It really is. It’s like a head grinder,” he said in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “It’s a really weird feeling. It’s kind of, when you try and visualize how many elephants were attached to these tusks, that’s when it gets really quite scary. I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”

The prince wants his children to become more involved in royal duties such as this in the coming months. He and Kate, 39, “hope to be able to take the kids with them on royal engagements” so long as the events do not “interfere” with their schooling, a source told Us in December 2020.

“William and Kate have loved watching Prince George and Princess Charlotte grow and develop over the last year,” the insider revealed. “They have both grown up so much and are little people now rather than kids.”

A source noted in November 2020 that George is “well-behaved,” adding: “All the kids are, but Charlotte and Louis both have a cheeky streak. Louis is more like Charlotte in personality than George!”

While William and Kate’s eldest child is “obsessed with helicopters, planes and marine biology” and wants to try diving, “Charlotte loves gymnastics but has recently taken up kids’ yoga.” She has even been teaching Louis some poses.

The family of five attended The Palladium’s special performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland in December 2020, marking the kids’ red carpet debut. Later that month, they unveiled their holiday card on Instagram with the caption: “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year.”

Prince William: A Planet for Us All is now streaming on Discovery+.