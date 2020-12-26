Looking ahead! Prince William and Duchess Kate have big plans for their eldest two kids’ future royal duties.

“William and Kate have loved watching Prince George and Princess Charlotte grow and develop over the last year,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They have both grown up so much and are little people now rather than kids.”

The insider adds that the duke and duchess, both 38, “hope to be able to take the kids with them on royal engagements” next year, as long as they don’t “interfere” with their Thomas’s Battersea schooling.

For now, the couple, who are also the parents of son Prince Louis, 2, are enjoying the holiday season with their three children.

“It’s their favorite time of year,” a source exclusively told Us of the little ones last month. “In fact, they’ve already written their list for Santa and are nagging William and Kate to put up the Christmas tree.”

The insider went on to call George “well-behaved,” adding, “All the kids are, but Charlotte and Louis both have a cheeky streak. Louis is more like Charlotte in personality than George!”

While the future king is “obsessed with helicopters, planes and marine biology” and wants to get into diving, “Charlotte loves gymnastics but has recently taken up kids’ yoga.” In fact, she has been teaching her younger brother g and tree pose.

The family of five shared their holiday card earlier this month, and Louis stole the show giggling on his dad’s lap. “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year,” their Instagram account read.

The new family photo came one week after William and Kate’s kids made their red carpet debut at The Palladium’s special performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland, held to honor frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on William and Kate’s life at home with three kids, watch the video above and check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Travis Cronin