Princess Eugenie says society’s obsession with post-baby weight makes her go “mad,” especially after welcoming her second baby earlier this year.

“I find it really hard to shake baby weight,” Eugenie, 33, admitted during the “Table Manners” podcast on Wednesday, November 22. “I guess society dictates that you have to shake your baby weight and all that stuff.”

She and husband Jack Brooksbank share two sons together. They welcomed the elder, August, in February 2021, and their second child, Ernest, this past May. Months after giving birth, Eugenie admitted she’s “gluten and dairy free.” However, her diet isn’t just to help shed the post-baby weight, it’s also in support of her husband.

“Jack gets really bad migraines, so he’s gluten and dairy free,” she explained, noting that a “gut specialist” recommended their diet. “I’m doing it with him.”

Despite being part of the royal family, Eugenie noted that she was able to live a quite normal life while attending university. (Eugenie’s father is Prince Andrew, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s second eldest son.)

While she’s not currently a working member of the family, Eugenie did admit that being a princess caused her some grief over the years — especially when it comes to her looks.

“I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye,” she recalled. “I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you’re, you know, 13 years old and you’ve got that dorky bowl haircut and you’re a bit chubby and you know, all the boys are bullying you and all that kind of stuff.”

Eugenie also made an offhand comment that the public scrutiny has “definitely has caused a couple of issues around my relationship with having to look a certain way.” However, splitting her time living in both the U.K. and Portugal offers a different kind of privacy.

“I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind, not care,” she said of living in Lisbon. “No one cares.”

While Eugenie hopes that Portugal is “forever” in terms of living half and half, she plans to have her sons be educated in London.

Eugenie and her family split time between the two countries due to her husband’s job working in marketing, sales and promotion with the Discovery Land Company.

Eugenie and Brooksbank, 37, dated for seven years before he proposed during a trip to Nicaragua in January 2018. They got married in October of that year. With two kids, the couple has the perfect little family. Even Eugenie notes that their sons are angels.

“I think I’ve got magic children that take after me and Jack,” she joked on Wednesday’s podcast. “They love sleeping.”