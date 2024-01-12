Priyanka Chopra Shows Hilarious Selfies Taken by Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, is already working on her photography skills.

“She took a few selfies,” Chopra-Jonas, 41, captioned three photos of her daughter, who turns 2 on January 15, via her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 12. Each snapshot showed Malti’s forehead as the toddler took blurry photos of herself. It appears playing on her mom’s phone is a regular hobby because Malti had a different hairdo in each snapshot, including a ponytail with a pink hair tie and a silver bow clipped in her hair.

Chopra-Jonas apparently isn’t too territorial over her phone because she used a crying laughing emoji as part of the caption for the second photo.

It’s clear Chopra-Jonas and Jonas, 31, absolutely adore being parents. The former Quantico actress shared photos of their family’s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while ringing in the new year.

“Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent … maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community,” Chopra-Jonas captioned the snaps of their beachy getaway. “Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can.”

Malti is a spitting image of her A-list mama, and according to Jonas, the toddler already has a great “sense of humor.”

“It’s so encouraging to be around people like that [who don’t take themselves too seriously],” the Jonas Brothers frontman said during an appearance on “Read the Room” podcast in November 2023. “I’m not talking about self-deprecating stuff, [but] like if you walk into a door, it’s funny. It’s not like, ‘Haha, you’re an idiot.’ It’s like, ‘We love you and we all saw it.’ I think it’s a really lovely quality to have in people. And obviously, my wife embodies that in spades.”

Even though Malti is still young, Jonas adores his daughter’s outlook on life — even if she finds herself getting into shenanigans at times.

“We’re seeing it now manifest in our daughter in a way that is brilliant,” the “Sucker” singer continued. “Her sense of humor and her ability to laugh at situations, and even her mischievous attitude, it’s great.”