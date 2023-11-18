Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie, is the spitting image of her mother — and the rock star wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s so encouraging to be around people like that [who don’t take themselves too seriously],” Jonas, 31, said during the Friday, November 17, episode of the “Read the Room” podcast. “I’m not talking about self-deprecating stuff, [but] like if you walk into a door, it’s funny. It’s not like, ‘Haha, you’re an idiot.’ It’s like, ‘We love you and we all saw it.’ I think it’s a really lovely quality to have in people. And obviously, my wife embodies that in spades.”

Jonas — who married the 41-year-old actress in December 2018 — further noted that he admires how Chopra Jonas doesn’t “take herself too seriously,” which has already been passed down to 10-month-old Malti.

“We’re seeing it now manifest in our daughter in a way that is brilliant,” Jonas marveled. “Her sense of humor and her ability to laugh at situations, and even her mischievous attitude, it’s great.”

Podcast host Cavanaugh James, who has been friends with Jonas since they were growing up in Texas, chimed in that Malti is “always laughing” whenever he visits the Jonas family.

Jonas and Chopra Jonas welcomed their first baby via surrogate in January 2022. Malti spent nearly 100 days in a local hospital NICU before she was able to head home with her parents.

“You realize quickly once you have a child that you can’t control everything,” Jonas added on Friday. “I think that was the biggest lesson for me at a stage in my life I didn’t expect to learn. … You know, we went through a really tough couple of months at the start of her life and you have that vision [of] how it’s going to go throughout your whole life, and then it’s something completely different. Then, every day from there is completely different and presents its own set of challenges.”

Since Malti was discharged from the hospital, Jonas and Chopra Jonas have loved doting on their little girl. Malti even accompanied her parents on her dad’s Jonas Brothers tour, which kicked off in New York City in August.

“I think this [new wrist injury] comes from holding our daughter. I sort of do this thing where I become her seat and she just points to where she wants to go,” he quipped during the podcast. “She likes to be looking forward when she’s being held and doesn’t like it to be an embrace. It’s like you’re her ride. And now that she’s getting bigger, thank God, yesterday when I felt this pain in my wrist, I was trying to figure out where it was coming from. ‘Oh, it’s the baby’s fault.’”