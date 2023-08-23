What’s a man gotta do when they take their baby to New York City’s Central Park? If you ask Nick Jonas, the answer is to use a reasonably priced IKEA basket.

Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, uploaded an Instagram photo dump of her family’s “August magic” on Tuesday, August 22, sharing several snaps of the couple’s 18-month-old daughter in the Big Apple.

In one photo, the 30-year-old Jonas Brothers singer plopped Malti in an IKEA SNIDAD rattan basket — which retails for $30 — as they walked around the park. Malti looked adorable in a blue onesie and matching sun hat, while her dad opted for a Boot Hill Salon muscle tee and black shorts. Jonas completed his look with a hat of his own, choosing a white baseball cap that he wore backward.

Chopra Jonas, 41, also joined the pair in Central Park. She posted a separate pic of herself watching Malti explore a rock formation on the grounds.

Jonas commented on his wife’s Instagram post with three heart-eye emojis.

The family of three visited Manhattan earlier this month for the Jonas Brothers’ two-night residency at Yankees Stadium. While Nick rocked out on stage with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, Chopra Jonas watched from the crowd in the VIP section.

Chopra Jonas shared even more snaps from their NYC visit on Tuesday. In one, Malti cuddled her Bitty Baby doll while in matching floral pajamas before changing into a custom “M” denim jacket and blush dress to take a peek out of the hotel window.

Chopra Jonas and Nick, who wed in 2018, welcomed their first baby in January 2022 via surrogate. After a 100-day NICU stay, Malti finally came home with her parents.

“It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’ But now I feel I have a center, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her,” Chopra Jonas recalled to British Vogue in February. “I want her to be able to look back and be proud of my choices. I want to do right by her.”

Since welcoming Malti, Chopra Jonas and Nick have brought their daughter wherever they go — including the Jonas Brothers’ current world tour. “My mom’s around, Nick’s parents come in when we have to travel,” Chopra Jonas exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “Both of us have to travel, but you kind of make it work. It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of our lives.”

She added at the time: “I was raised by a working mother and father and you just kind of [juggle everything]. You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

Malti even got the chance to check out her dad and uncles’ Yankees Stadium stage — and Nick’s drum kit — ahead of the opening night of The Tour, which fans caught a glimpse of via his Instagram.