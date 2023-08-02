Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a sucker for Nick Jonas’ love — and isn’t afraid to get cozy with her husband in public.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 and fans have been entranced by their PDA-filled romance ever since. While their affection has no bounds, the Citadel actress seems keen on showing her love for the Jonas Brothers singer by consistently sitting on his lap in photos.

“I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met,” Jonas wrote via Instagram in July 2020 alongside a snap of his wife on his knee. “I am so grateful we found one another.”

Chopra Jonas, for her part, exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023 that the couple rely on “scheduling” to “maximize [their] time together because it’s a priority.” She added: “Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can.”

Scroll down for Chopra Jonas’ sweetest — and steamiest — photos sitting on her husband’s lap: