Parents’ night out! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an epic date night on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

The Quantico alum, 40, turned heads in Valentino, donning a black dress with a thigh-high slit, a dramatic black and white cape and white gloves at the at the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”-themed event. She completed her look with a Bulgari diamond necklace, which E! News reported is worth $25 million. The Jonas Brothers member, 30, for his part, looked sleek in a leather blazer, a white shirt and black pants at the fundraising benefit on Monday, May 1.

The pair previously made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2017 before they even began dating. The duo both wore Ralph Lauren to the event.

By the time the couple returned to the Met Gala in 2019, they were newlyweds. Jonas and the actress exchanged vows in December 2018 in India.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” the Unfinished author wrote via Instagram amid their nuptials. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing.”

The India native chose to take on the former Disney Channel star’s last name, telling Jimmy Fallon in February 2019 that she enjoyed being “a little traditional and old school.”

The former pageant queen added, “I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like, you know, we’re becoming family. … But I don’t take away my identity — he gets added to who I am.”

She and the New Jersey native were vocal about their plans to start a family over the years, surprising their Instagram followers in January 2022 with the news that their baby girl, Malti, had arrived.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

“I remember [Nick] just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do,'” Chopra Jonas recalled in TODAY’s spring cover story last month. “And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever.”

During an exclusive interview with Us, the Citadel star added that “scheduling” is the key to maintaining a healthy marriage and raising their baby girl.

“We have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it’s a priority to us,” she said in March. “Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can.”